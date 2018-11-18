Uncategorized

“Not Everyone Does Well In School. Some Of Us Do Better At Scamming Men” – Lady Says

A certain twitter user has gone on the platform to advise all ladies to empower themselves and not depend on their men for help.

Some ladies applauded her for this tweet, but others ladies disagreed totally with her.

While stating that some women prefer scamming men as that’s what they are good at.

She tweeted,

“Dear Ladies Please go to school, work hard and become someone in life one day. A man is not a financial breakthrough”.

In response, a lady wrote,

“Not everyone does well in school, some of us do better at scamming men, life has many variables”.

Another wrote,

“We are all gifted differently. Stay in your lane and mind your own”.

