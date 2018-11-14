‘Nothing Works Without Holy Spirit’ – Tonto Dikeh Preaches

Nollywood actress and mother of one Tonto Dikeh, in her usual manner of uplifting the soul of her followers through the preaching of the word of God has just written that nothing works without Holy Spirit.

She made this disclosure on her Instagram page, where she wrote a long sermon explaining the title to her readers.

Read:

Good morning beautiful people of God, (ROR) *NOTHING WORKS WITHOUT THE HOLY SPIRIT* *Believest thou not that I am in the Father, and the Father in me? the words that I speak unto you I speak not of myself: but the Father that dwelleth in me, he doeth the works* (John 14:10).

The Holy Spirit is the active agent of the Godhead; He’s the power of God; He carries out the acts of God. Man was created and formed by the Holy Spirit; everything God does outside of His throne is through the Holy Spirit. It’s important to understand that nothing works without the Holy Spirit; there’s no life without Him.

If you were tasked with an evangelical assignment in your local church, for example, until and unless, you execute it by the power of the Spirit; except He’s the one working in, and through you, it’ll be a fruitless expedition. The Bible says, *“For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure”* (Philippians 2:13); that’s referring to the Holy Spirit. No one can do God’s work without Him. The Bible says, *“…Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the LORD of hosts”* (Zechariah 4:6).

Not even the Lord Jesus could do without the Holy Spirit. All the great works He did were done through the power of the Holy Spirit. We read what He said in our opening verse: “…the Father that dwelleth in me, he doeth the works.” If Jesus needed the Holy Spirit, it then means you can do nothing without Him.

No wonder God wants us to be filled with the Spirit always (Ephesians 5:18). The Holy Spirit is God at work in us, building His Church through us. Recognise Him as your helper, and you’ll function always with His ability and strength; He’ll make you a success in life and in all that you do. *PRAYER* *Precious Holy Spirit, I acknowledge you as my helper, and the one I need to be an absolute success in life.

Thank you for your ability, strength and wisdom mightily at work in me. Health, victory, strength, prosperity and success are mine now and always, as you work in me, both to will, and to do of your good pleasure, in Jesus’ Name. Amen