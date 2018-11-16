Notorious Armed Robbers Terrorizing Delta Residents Gunned Down By Security Operatives (Photos)

The notorious armed robber

Two notorious armed robbers allegedly terrorising residents of Igbodo community in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State have been killed by security operatives.

It was gathered that the robbers met their deaths on Friday morning after being nabbed by men of the Nigerian Police Force and the local vigilante group.

The suspects were caught while allegedly trying to rob a broken down cement trailer.

It was gathered that the kingpin of the group popularly known as “CHOPPING”, until his death had been terrorising highway travellers and the people of the community, breaking into their houses and carting away with their valuables for over many years.

The news of his death was greeted with cheers from the villagers as his gang member was taken into police custody.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria