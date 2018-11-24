Notorious gunrunner arrested with 46 guns in Niger State

A notorious gun runner identified as Rabi’u Akilu has been arrested by soldiers at the Garoji Army Check point in Bargu general area of New Bussa LGA of Niger state on Thursday, 22 November 2018.

Acting on intelligence and careful trail, the vehicle was intercepted and the following items were discovered:

a. 21 fabricated locally made single barrels.

b. 15 fabricated locally made barrels Ghana made.

c. 10 fabricated locally made pistols.

d. 343 Cartridges.

e. One Toyota Corolla with registration number ZUR 416 DX KEBBI.

Mr. Rabi’u Akilu hails from Dangulbi village of Maru LGA of Zamfara state.

He is currently assisting security operatives in the investigation.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Officer, Col. Muhammad Dole, made the disclosure in a statement in Kaduna. Dole said;

“It is noteworthy to state that the ongoing Operation WHIRL PUNCH is achieving successes in all formations of Headquarters, 1 Division Nigerian Army.

‘‘The latest being the interception and arrest of a notorious gun runner called RABI’U AKILU.

‘‘He was arrested at the Garoji Army Check point in Bargu general area of New Bussa Local Government Area of Niger state on 22 November.’’