NURSING OR WORKING: YOU SHOULD NOT HAVE TO CHOOSE.

Do you seek an opportunity to learn more as regards working and nursing your children effectively? Have you always desired to own a business but you have no idea where to start from? Have you been working for years but yet do not have investments/savings? Are you having troubles figuring out an effective fitness and diet plan? Do you know someone having challenges overcoming post-natal depression? [email protected] is here to bring solutions to these questions whilst answering more.

[email protected] is an initiative targeted at empowering working mums across Africa. We understand the subtle discrimination that pregnant/nursing mums face on their jobs, one too many supervisors/managers conclude that being a nursing mum at work will definitely result in low productivity. Similarly, the peculiarity of the challenges in African society and economy presents major challenges to the entrepreneurial working mum who is combining being a wife and a mum while also running a profitable business. With this in mind, we have put together a two-day symposium designed for Nigerian working mums and stakeholders whose decision affect the working conditions of these mums set to take place on the 23rd and 24th of November, 2018.

This event will hold at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos with renowned professionals like Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Oremeyi Akah, Titiola Shogaolu, Gbonjubola Abiri, Victor Ohuruogu, Itoro Ugorji and Lilian Odim taking masterclasses, presentations and panel discussions to educate mothers on diverse topics that affect their day-to-day lifestyles. This event is proudly sponsored by MTN, Jumia Nigeria, Tecno and NECA (Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association) and it is a must attend for every aspiring or current mother. Join us on our sojourn to reposition Africa on the global map by creating a new narrative for working mothers in Africa.

Attendance to the symposium is free, however registration is required.

Visit www.mumsatworkng.com to register

