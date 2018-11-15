OAU Professor Dismissed For Allegedly Demanding S*x For Marks Lands In Another Trouble

Prof. Akindele

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, is set to arraign a former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Prof. Richard Akindele, at the Federal High Court, Osogbo.

Recall that Mr Akindele, a lecturer in the OAU’s Department of Management and Accounting, was caught on top allegedly demanding for s-x from one of his students, Miss Monica Osagie, in lieu of academic benefits.

The ICPC’s decision to publicise Prof Akindele’s impending arraignment is in fulfillment of the commission’s promise to the public in a rejoinder in the same newspaper dated September 7, 2018, to avail them of the outcome of the investigation in due time

In a statement, the anti-corruption agency disclosed that the dismissed lecturer would be arraigned on Monday on a three-count charge.

According to the ICPC, Mr Akindele is accused of using his position as to demand sexual benefit from a student and fraudulently upgrade her result in Research Method course which she supposedly failed in 2017.

The commission said that his actions were contrary to Sections 8 (1) (a) (ii), and 18 (d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and are punishable under the same sections.

The 57-year-old professor has asked for plea-bargain having admitted guilt. He also cited ill-health as a factor that may make him unable to stand the rigours of prison life, notifying the Commission through his lawyer, Omotayo Alade-Fawole.

He pleaded that his prayers for plea-bargain be considered, more so as he was already serving punishment for his offence having been sacked by the university.

