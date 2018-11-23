News Feed

Obasanjo Demands Apology From AIT Over Alleged Meeting With Osinbajo And Other APC Members

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked the African Independent Television (AIT) to retract with apology, the airing of a photo on its social media segment, Kakaki Social, where a purported twitter account belonging to him, depicted a picture of his alleged meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

The alleged meeting, at his Ota farm in Ogun State, also included Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi.

Obasanjo said the apology should also be extended to Osinbajo for the embarrassment the depiction of the picture might have caused him.

The elder statesman stated this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant (Media) Kehinde Akinyemi yesterday.

He expressed disappointment that AIT could disseminate information it sourced from fake Twitter Account without first verifying it.

He added that he did not have Twitter account anywhere and expressed concern over the continuous use of his name by suspected fraudsters on social media platforms. I thought we have said it atleast twice on this blog that Obasanjo is not on twitter.

You may also like

Actress Fella Makafui gets new car from her new boyfriend hours after her ex disgraced her by collecting the one he bought for her (Video)

Former Nollywood Actress, Regina Askia Shows Off Her American Husband (Photos)

What late OAP Tosyn Bucknor and her sister looked like as little girls (Photo)

British Mother Of 9 Converts To Islam To Marry Her Young African Lover Who She Met On Facebook

‘We All Know Buhari Isn’t Mentally Fit To Govern Nigeria’ – Dino Melaye

Lady laid bare on dinner table as thanksgiving turkey (Photo/Video)

Alibaba criticizes 2 soldiers for riding on the same bike without helmets

“Not every woman is supposed to have kids or be married” – Nigerian lady, Zizi Cardow says

Woman narrates how a ruptured ovarian cyst nearly cost her life as she educate women

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *