Obasanjo Demands Apology From AIT Over Alleged Meeting With Osinbajo And Other APC Members

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked the African Independent Television (AIT) to retract with apology, the airing of a photo on its social media segment, Kakaki Social, where a purported twitter account belonging to him, depicted a picture of his alleged meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

The alleged meeting, at his Ota farm in Ogun State, also included Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi.

Obasanjo said the apology should also be extended to Osinbajo for the embarrassment the depiction of the picture might have caused him.

The elder statesman stated this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant (Media) Kehinde Akinyemi yesterday.

He expressed disappointment that AIT could disseminate information it sourced from fake Twitter Account without first verifying it.

He added that he did not have Twitter account anywhere and expressed concern over the continuous use of his name by suspected fraudsters on social media platforms.