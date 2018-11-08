News Feed

Official photos from Linda Ejiofor’s bridal shower

Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor announced her engagement on Sunday in a sort-of-cryptic post, hiding the face of her fiance.

She shared two photos of herself and her man, his face hidden behind a hoodie, with the caption: #Approved.

Later the same day, her fiance, Ibrahim Sule, shared one of their pre-wedding photos, this one with his hoodie down. He wrote:

“For I know the thoughts that I think towards you, saith the Lord.
Thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.” Look at me. I am proof. ❤❤❤ #approved
#ibrahimonimisisuleiman
#CaptainQuest
#SonOfAisha 📷: the MAINEST man himself @ahamibeleme. SHUN SAH!

Well, Sunday, too, was her bridal shower, and her friends threw her a safari-themed party.

Adesua Etomi Wellington, Osas Ighodaro, Ini Dima-Okojie, Damilola Adegbite – everyone was present at the party, and everyone had fun.

 

