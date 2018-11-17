News Feed

Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Nollywood actress and mother, Oge Okoye turned 37 on Friday, 16th November.

To celebrate her milestone, She took to her social media page to release a beautiful photo.

She shared the photo below on her instagram page and wrote,

“On the Night I was born…The Moon smiled with such wonder,that the Stars had to peep in to see Me. I’M a child of the Universe,So gentle with myself…I enjoy each happy moment in my life….In the noisy confusion of life…I keep peace in my soul.

“HBD to me❤💃💃💃
She also had a birthday bash at Boulevard Palace, in Monrovia, Liberia. The gate fee to the event was $20.
She posted the party invitation on her Instagram page and she wrote, “It’s Tonight glam dolls&queens…Can’t wait to party with all my glam Loverz around this axis…Come through 💃💃💃💃💝💝🍾🍹🍸🍷🍺🍻 #birthdaygirl#Surprisebdayparty🎈👸🎉🎂“.

