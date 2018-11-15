News Feed

Olamide Confirms Date And Venue For OLIC 5

Popular Nigerian hip hop recording artist, Olamide Adedeji, known by his stage name Olamide, has finally dispel rumours saying he will shift the date for the fifth edition of his annual concert, ”Olamide Live In Concert.”

Olamide would be having his annual OLIC 5 on December 23, while another prominent Nigerian singer, Wizkid would also have his “Made In Lagos Concert” on the same day.

There were speculations that one of the stars might adjust their date after it emerged that OLIC 5 will be clashing with Made In Lagos.

This has stirred intense dispute among fans of the two musicians as they are left to wonder which one they would have to attend – since they can’t afford to miss any of the two shows.

However, the ‘Motigbana’ crooner appears unwilling to shift grounds as he has now confirmed the date and venue for the fifth edition of his annual concert, OLIC 5′.

According to him, #OLIC5 will be going down on Sunday, December 23, at the convention centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites.

The rapper confirmed this via a video he posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 14.

View this post on Instagram

#OLIC5 what you saying !!!!! #FlytimeMusicFestival

A post shared by Olamidé (@baddosneh) on

You may also like

Kizz Daniel Is Searching Of A Wife With His New Blonde Look

9-month-old baby dies after alleged rape by caretaker’s husband

Ganduje has been an exemplary governor, says Buhari

Nigerian Lady gets unexpected surprise after asking ex-boyfriend for airtime

Benue state governor Ortom names school after late Ochanya

Peter Obi responds to Kemi Adetiba after she narrated her horrifying experience at the Lagos airport

Meet the owner of Instablog9ja

Seun Kuti says it is disrespectful for anyone to call himself the ‘New Fela’

Sick Lady Cries Out For Justice After SARS Arrested Her, Detained Her For 7 Hours Then Collected N100k Bribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *