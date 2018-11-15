Olamide Confirms Date And Venue For OLIC 5

Popular Nigerian hip hop recording artist, Olamide Adedeji, known by his stage name Olamide, has finally dispel rumours saying he will shift the date for the fifth edition of his annual concert, ”Olamide Live In Concert.”

Olamide would be having his annual OLIC 5 on December 23, while another prominent Nigerian singer, Wizkid would also have his “Made In Lagos Concert” on the same day.

#OLIC5 23rd of December 2018 @ Eko hotel convention center — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) October 25, 2018

There were speculations that one of the stars might adjust their date after it emerged that OLIC 5 will be clashing with Made In Lagos.

This has stirred intense dispute among fans of the two musicians as they are left to wonder which one they would have to attend – since they can’t afford to miss any of the two shows.

However, the ‘Motigbana’ crooner appears unwilling to shift grounds as he has now confirmed the date and venue for the fifth edition of his annual concert, OLIC 5′.

According to him, #OLIC5 will be going down on Sunday, December 23, at the convention centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites.

The rapper confirmed this via a video he posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 14.