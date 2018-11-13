News Feed

Olamide’s reveals what else he does apart from making music

Olamide is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s most successful musicians ever. The rapper/singer has studied the Nigerian market and keeps churning out music to suit the music needs of Nigerians.

This month, Olamide took delivery of a Bentley. Little wonder, many ask if he is just into music or has his hands tied in some other business.

The rapper has a response to that.

He wrote,“They asked me what else am into apart from making music – I tell em “I shaku on the beat as well 😁”.

For those who don’t know, Shaku shaku is a  popular viral dance in Nigeria.

