Oliver Giroud Send Chelsea To Europa Round Of 32 With ‘First Ever Goal’ For Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea are now through to the round of 32 with two matches to spare in the current EUROPA league campaign after they defeated Bate Borisov by a lone goal during their fourth group stage match today. The Blues have now pulled clear at the top of their group table with 12 points from four matches.

With Bate resorting to defensive approach during the match, chances were few to come by until the 56th minute when French International, Oliver Giroud opened the scoring.

Giroud who was scoring his first goal for Chelsea since May and also his first under new coach, Maurizio Sarri, rose high to meet a beautiful cross from Brazilian International, Emerson, and put the ball beyond the opposition’s goalkeeper. They then saw the 1-0 lead to the end.