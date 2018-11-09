Politics, Trending

Omokri mocks Oshiohmole over DSS arrest, shames him for “running away”

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, was reported grilled recently by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) over corruption allegations.

According to the report, Oshiomhole was said to have been pressured to resign during the interrogation. The APC national chairman reportedly also travelled out of the country after he being granted administrative bail.

Reacting to the news, Reno Omokri, a popular critic of the APC mocked the former Edo state governor over his latest travails. He accused Oshiomhole of using DSS to lock down the National Assembly, in a bid to get senate president Bukola Saraki, leave his position.

In a tweet on Friday evening, Omokri wrote:

