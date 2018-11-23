Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Celebrates 3 Million Followers With A Love-Themed Video

Famous actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is celebrating 3 million followers on Instagram with a special love-themed video for her teeming fans, with the caption;
‘3 Million followers on Instagram !
I don’t know where Next the journey
Takes Us … but…
I love you…
Thank You. 💛’
See video
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is a Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist and former model. Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, the leading actress has appeared in 300 films, selling millions of video copies.
