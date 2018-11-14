On arrest of Imo APC Guber candidate: I’m too godly to think evil against any one – Okorocha

When Hope Uzodimma, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state, was arrested, accusing fingers were pointed at Rochas Okorocha, the present governor of the state.

The APC guber candidate was arrested on Sunday for alleged failure of his company to execute a $12 million contract awarded to him by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

However, reacting to the arrest, Okorocha absolved himself of being responsible for Uzodimma’s ordeal, noting that he was too glodly to engage in such. Okorocha, in a statement issued on his behalf by Sam Onwuemeodo, his chief press secretary, revealed that Uzodinma is desperate to govern Imo state to evade corruption charges against him.

In his words:

“Chief Hope Uzodinma who is doing all he could to become governor of Imo state in 2019 and who the national chairman of the (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has thrown up as the governorship candidate of the party in Imo, does not want to become governor to actually govern the state but to enjoy immunity to enable him escape from the criminal trials he is facing at the moment,” he said.

“And these are matters that had happened years before now and they have nothing to do with Rochas Okorocha, and the governor has no record of witch-hunting in his political life and in his life generally. He is too godly to think evil against anyone.

“So, Chief Uzodinma is desperate to govern Imo state through the assistance of men like Adams Oshiomhole to evade the criminal trials he is already facing.

“His idea is that once he becomes governor he would be leveraging on the immunity provision to evade these trials. No doubt Imo APC would be doing itself a disservice if it allows Chief Uzodinma to be its flag-bearer in the 2019 governorship election.