“Only God knows why he killed himself” – Widow of man who committed suicide in Lagos lagoon says

Mrs Zainab Oladejo, the wife of Rauf Oladejo, a staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, says she is still in shock over the news of her husband taking his own life by jumping into the lagoon last Friday.

The father of eight, was on his way to work, driving the company’s brown Toyota Corolla when he stopped on the third mainland bridge, pretending to be pressed and that he needed to urinate. Suddenly, he jumped, headfirst, from the bridge into the Lagoon.

Reacting to the sad news of her husband’s demise and the way he died, Mrs Oladejo, said she could not give an explanation as to why her husband decided to take his own life, adding that he was a peace-loving husband and father.

She told PUNCH