“Only God knows why he killed himself” – Widow of man who committed suicide in Lagos lagoon says

Mrs Zainab Oladejo, the wife of Rauf Oladejo, a staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, says she is still in shock over the news of her husband taking his own life by jumping into the lagoon last Friday.
The father of eight, was on his way to work, driving the company’s brown Toyota Corolla when he stopped on the third mainland bridge, pretending to be pressed and that he needed to urinate. Suddenly, he jumped, headfirst, from the bridge into the Lagoon.
Reacting to the sad news of her husband’s demise and the way he died, Mrs Oladejo, said she could not give an explanation as to why her husband decided to take his own life, adding that he was a peace-loving husband and father.
She told PUNCH
“God is the only one who sees the intention of his heart for choosing to take his own life; I don’t know what could have been his reason. We have been married for over 40 years and nobody ever tried settling a dispute between us. When he was leaving for Lagos on Sunday, he prayed for us and one of the children followed him to the park. He was a peace-loving man; he was not in the habit of fighting with anyone and anytime he had money, he would buy things for all the children around.”