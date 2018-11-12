Onyekuru nets brace to end 6 game goal drought in Galatasaray win

21-year-old Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru, scored twice in Galatasaray’s victory over 10-man Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Onyekuru scored the opener in the 18th minute when he fired in a rebound after Sofiane Feghouli’s shot was parried to his path.

He bagged his brace with a well-struck effort in the 75th minute. Omer Bayram scored the 3rd goal for Galatasaray in the 88th minute, five minutes after Tiago Lopes was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The result sees Galatasaray climb to second on the table with 23 points from 12 games, 4 points adrift league leaders, Istanbul Basaksehir.