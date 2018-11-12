Football, Uncategorized

Onyekuru nets brace to end 6 game goal drought in Galatasaray win

21-year-old Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru, scored twice in Galatasaray’s victory over 10-man Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

 

Onyekuru scored the opener in the 18th minute when he fired in a rebound after Sofiane Feghouli’s shot was parried to his path.

 

He bagged his brace with a well-struck effort in the 75th minute. Omer Bayram scored the 3rd goal for Galatasaray in the 88th minute, five minutes after Tiago Lopes was sent off for a second bookable offence.

 

The result sees Galatasaray climb to second on the table with 23 points from 12 games, 4 points adrift league leaders, Istanbul Basaksehir.

 

You may also like

Lyon come from behind to win against Guingamp

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, involved in car accident

Real Madrid May Have Found Zidane’s Replacement

Thiery Henry Equals 17 Years ‘Unwanted’ Record

Daring Or Bravery – What Do You Think Of This Sergio Ramos Goal???(Video)

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 10 ODDS FOR TODAY: 12TH NOVEMBER

AC Milan vs Juventus: What An Emotional Night For Gonzalo Higuain

Cristiano Ronaldo Pulls Juventus Clear With ‘This Sweet’ Goal(Video)

Chelsea Fans Troll Willian After Their Goalless Draw With Everton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *