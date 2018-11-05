News Feed

Ooni Of Ife Makes First Public Appearance With His Queen Prophetess Naomi

The Ooni of Ife Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his new queen Shilekunola Moronke Naomi made their first public outing together this past weekend. The beautiful new queen who was cladded in white attire alongside her husband, who was also garbed in white, stepped out all smiles for event.

The Ooni of Ife Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his new queen Shilekunola Moronke Naomi made their first public outing together this past weekend. The beautiful new queen who was cladded in white attire alongside her husband, who was also garbed in white, stepped out all smiles for event.

See another photo of them at the event:

Tags

You may also like

I’m a true feminist, I’m not just a Chimamadian – Daddy Freeze

2face Breaks Down In Tears As His Wife Annie And Baby Mama Pero Make Peace After Years Of Animosity (Video)

Curvy Actress Biodun ‘OmoButty’ Okeowo Says She Has Found Love Again(Photos)

Mercy Aigbe Comes Under Fire On Social Media For Sharing These Photos

Lady drags Davido for calling himself a fine man and saying Chioma is lucky to have him

Chelsea Coach Tells Victor Moses What To Do To Get Into His Squad

Yomi Shogunle declares Yoruba woman wanted for stealing at a party

EFCC And Police Burst Lagos Church, Arrest Prophet Who Scams Members

My Beauty Misleads People To Think I’m Dumb – Instagram Slay Queen Who Is Also A Lawyer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *