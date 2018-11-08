Trending, Uncategorized

Ooni of Ife’s wife Naomi Oluwaseyi stuns in new gorgeous photo

It is no longer news that His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has gotten himself a new Olori after the marriage with his former wife, Zaynab Otiti-Obanor, crashed.

Naomi Oluwaseyi, the lovely new bride of the Ooni of Ife has stunned in a new photo shared by her sister on her Instagram page.

The new queen looks absolutely gorgeous.

Olori Naomi looked lovely in a white attire as she appears almost bare-faced leaving her smile as the only adornment. She also accessorised the outfit with simple beads around her neck and wrists.

Olori Naomi Oluwaseyi, has gradually become one of the country’s sweethearts seeing as fans cannot get enough of her.

She is flawlessly beautiful and also looks quite humble and some Nigerians see her as a breath of fresh air in the Ife kingdom.




Tags

You may also like

But you pay workers N18k! Omokri blasts fg over claims its costs N3.5m to feed El-Zakzaky

Claims by Lai Mohammed that it costs fg N3.5m to feed El-Zakzaky monthly, causes frenzy on social media

“The people you told bad things about me told me already” – Regina Daniels writes as she stuns in new photos

Jeweluchi is 2! Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu celebrate daughter’s Birthday

Passenger named Ademola Adeleke slumps & dies at Lagos airport, Davido’s uncle reacts

Men seen spraying ‘Sniper’ on beans to kill weevils

Actress Chika Ike teases her fans with topless photo to celebrate her 33rd birthday

You are a bad egg in police uniform – Lady blasts ACP Yomi Shogunle for declaring her wanted

Why I killed my mum, slept with her corpse – 18 year old boy makes stunning confession

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *