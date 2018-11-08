Ooni of Ife’s wife Naomi Oluwaseyi stuns in new gorgeous photo

It is no longer news that His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has gotten himself a new Olori after the marriage with his former wife, Zaynab Otiti-Obanor, crashed.

Naomi Oluwaseyi, the lovely new bride of the Ooni of Ife has stunned in a new photo shared by her sister on her Instagram page.

The new queen looks absolutely gorgeous.

Olori Naomi looked lovely in a white attire as she appears almost bare-faced leaving her smile as the only adornment. She also accessorised the outfit with simple beads around her neck and wrists.

Olori Naomi Oluwaseyi, has gradually become one of the country’s sweethearts seeing as fans cannot get enough of her.

She is flawlessly beautiful and also looks quite humble and some Nigerians see her as a breath of fresh air in the Ife kingdom.