Trending, Uncategorized

Open your computer anytime he wants to browse – Female Pastor tells bride

A female pastor has got so many people talking online, after she advised a new bride to ‘open her computer anytime the groom wants to browse.’

The pastor while advising a new couple on principles that will build their home and make their marriage work, told them to have regular and constant sex.

In a video which has gone viral, the pastor amazed the wedding guests and church members after telling the newlywed that for the next one month, they should be having sex everyday and no one should say he or she is tired.

The female pastor told the bride that sex is the second important thing for a man after food.

Watch the video below;




Tags

You may also like

Throwback photo of singer, Kizz Daniel from his humble beginnings

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo escapes gunmen attack in Lagos, shares details on social media

My new song, one ticket which features Davido has damaged my relationship – Kizz Daniel reveals

The Most Popular Casinos in Africa

Here’s what Buhari actually said about new minimum wage – Presidency

Davido meets popular model with tribal marks (Photo)

Gay activist Bisi Alimi discloses his plan to have a child with husband Anthony Davis

Nigeria is the most miserable place to live on earth – Pat Utomi

Ceec Flaunts The Numerous Expensive Birthday Gifts She Received

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *