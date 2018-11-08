Open your computer anytime he wants to browse – Female Pastor tells bride

A female pastor has got so many people talking online, after she advised a new bride to ‘open her computer anytime the groom wants to browse.’

The pastor while advising a new couple on principles that will build their home and make their marriage work, told them to have regular and constant sex.

In a video which has gone viral, the pastor amazed the wedding guests and church members after telling the newlywed that for the next one month, they should be having sex everyday and no one should say he or she is tired.

The female pastor told the bride that sex is the second important thing for a man after food.

Watch the video below;