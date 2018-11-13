Orji Kalu played you: Nigerians mock Buhari/APC after former governor absconds

Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos, on Monday, revoked the bail of a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, after he failed to appear in court for trial.

Orji, who is facing a N7.5 billion fraud charge, had submitted a doctor’s report via his lawyer, claiming he would be admitted on bed rest for ten to twelve months. The report was however, accommodated by the judge but ruled that the case be adjourned to 29th January.

“In line with the neurosurgeon’s advice from Germany which stated that the 1st defendant should be on hospital bed rest between ten to twelve months, this case is adjourned to January 23rd, 2019 for trial”

This has stirred reactions among Nigerians, as they have taken to social media to mock president Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress(APC) for releasing Kalu’s travel documents to him, and he has now played them by running away.

See reactions below

Buhari’ is 🤔, Orji Kalu came & did wayo, went to daura 4turban,bought buses, campaigned for bubu 2nd term,tickles EFCC, passport was released,traveled overseas,now his Dr’s r saying he needs bed rest 4 15months.EFCC ran 2court overturns previous judgement. Gboza@AbdulMahmud01 — EGBON 🚨 (@Kp_Oshotee) November 12, 2018

So orji uzor kalu ,scammed the daura man .. Bubu released his passport , kaluu don jaaapa 😂😂😂😂 .. This is why people find IG hard to trust Igbos 😣😣😣😂😂😂 — Sir Eric!!! (@__el_treaph) November 13, 2018

Former Abia Governor Orji Uzor Kalu Na sharp guy. Decamped to APC, promised Buhari he would deliver the South East votes. This allowed EFCC give him permission to travel abroad. Guy man reach, decide say e no go come back..Say hospital say e need 12 months bed rest 🤣 🤣🤣🤣 — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) November 12, 2018

After Promising Buhari Millions of Votes

Orji Kalu the Chief Negotiator don Run🤣🤣🤣 This is a sign that Buhari will lose 2019 election.#NomoreAPC — Ukpai Emma Ukpai (@UkpaiEmmaUkpai1) November 12, 2018