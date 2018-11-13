Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Orji Kalu played you: Nigerians mock Buhari/APC after former governor absconds

Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos, on Monday, revoked the bail of a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, after he failed to appear in court for trial.

Orji, who is facing a N7.5 billion fraud charge, had submitted a doctor’s report via his lawyer, claiming he would be admitted on bed rest for ten to twelve months. The report was however, accommodated by the judge but ruled that the case be adjourned to 29th January.

“In line with the neurosurgeon’s advice from Germany which stated that the 1st defendant should be on hospital bed rest between ten to twelve months, this case is adjourned to January 23rd, 2019 for trial”

This has stirred reactions among Nigerians, as they have taken to social media to mock president Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress(APC) for releasing Kalu’s travel documents to him, and he has now played them by running away.

See reactions below

