Oshiomhole Threatens Saraki Over Corruption Allegations

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday, threatened to drag the senate President, Bukola Saraki, to court to prove his allegations of corruption against him.

Recall that on Wednesday in Ilorin, Kwara State, the senate president had advised the APC nation chairman to step aside and face his allegations of bribery and corruption levelled against him by party members during the recent primaries.

However, in a statement, Mr Oshiomhole’s Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, said Mr Saraki had no moral ground to call for his resignation, especially for being “usurper of and pretender” to the position of senate president.

According to him, it was pathetic and irresponsible for Mr Saraki to resort to petty politics.

“It is sad that Saraki, who just woke up from slumber occasioned by his crushing defeat at the Port Harcourt presidential primary election of his party, could degenerate to such a low level.

“It is equally sad, but not unexpected, that Saraki, who is politically drowning, would make such libellous comments against the national chairman of the APC.

“And I challenge Saraki to mention one name of an aspirant that gave money to the National Chairman or we file a legal action against him,” he said.

Mr Oshiomhole said whereas, the basis on which Saraki made those comments “was tenuous and unjustifiable, it is on record that Saraki has been in the eye of investigations by the EFCC and the ICPC for sundry cases of corruption.

“That is the same man that has taken it upon himself to question Comrade Oshiomhole’s credibility.

“We challenge him to mention one person who has claimed that he gave money to Oshiomhole to influence him and the decision of the party’s national working committee, NWC, in the just-concluded primary elections.

“We insist that Saraki with his kind of pre-bendable politics is nothing but a monumental disgrace to the nation’s democracy,” the statement said.

