‘OUR FUTURE IS IN THEIR HANDS’ – OBASANJO URGES POLITICIANS TO STOP UTILIZING YOUTHS AS THUGS

Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria, has urged politicians in the country to stop using young people as thugs. He also called on politicians to make amendments to the laws regarding the involvement of young people in political seats and offices.

Mr Obasanjo stated this in a paper titled “Demystifying Leadership Capacity Deficit of African youths: Our Future is in their Hands”

In his words:

“Enough of using other people’s children as experimental subjects and keeping ours in safe havens. enough of using other people’s children as political thugs and ballot box snuffers, while we send ours to Ivy League schools. Enough of thinking we know what is right for young people without their input or the courtesy of asking their opinions”

The Former President added that the youths face some obstacles that hinder them from playing active roles in peace building and leadership developments. He said young people should be involved in succession planning, stating that it increases the number of people capable of assuming leadership roles.

“They face insurmountable barriers, which include the hurdle of outrageously exorbitant cost of party nomination forms and campaign costs, which were put against them and made them stay away,” he said.