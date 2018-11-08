Passenger named Ademola Adeleke slumps & dies at Lagos airport, Davido’s uncle reacts

A passenger scheduled to travel out of the country on Wednesday morning slumped and died at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased, identified as Ademola Adeleke, had yet to check in when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that the passenger, who arrived at the airport early in the morning for his flight, slumped and started gasping for breath at about 5.30am.

An eyewitness, however, stated that Adeleke did not respond to treatment even after the health officials tried to revive him by giving him oxygen.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ’s ambulance arrived at the scene later and took him to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, confirmed the incident, saying the passenger slumped as soon as he stepped into the terminal.

She said he was later taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

She said, “It was so sad. He was probably going for medical check-up before he slumped and died, so we could not confirm which of the flights he was supposed to join.”

Reacting to the news, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun election, has said that he is not dead.

He said that the passenger who died at the Lagos Airport was not him.

Sen Ademola Adeleke said is healthy and strong, adding that in his good health, he will reclaime the stolen mandate.

This was contained in a press statement by his campaign organisation on Thursday.

The statement read:

“Our attention has been drawn to an evil rumour circulating about the state state of health of Senator Ademola Adeleke. We affirm that the people’s governor is hale and hearty.

“As a distinguished senator and holder of the people’s mandate, Ademola Adeleke has been attending to stautory duties within and outside his constituency in good health and high spirit. There was no time the Senator suffers health failure either at airport or anywhere else.

“We therefore urge our teeming supporters and the good people of Osun state to ignore any fake news purporting health failure on the part of the Senator. It is a product of warped minds and infantile imagination of usurper of peoples mandate.

“All hands are on deck to regain the mandate of the people freely given on September 22. We owe Osun people that sacred duty.”