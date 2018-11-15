Pastor Exposed After Abducting And Sleeping With Married Woman In Edo

Mr. Joseph Igwemoh, a 34-year old Pastor of the Global Influence Ministry, has been arraigned before an Oredo Magistrate Court for alleged abduction and having carnal knowledge of a married woman identified as Stella George, The Nation reports.

The woman is said to be a chorister in his church and it was Pastor Igwemon that wedded her to her husband, Mr. Paul Nosakhare.

Pastor Igwemon who was arraigned on charges bothering on abduction and act likely to cause breach of peace was accused of sleeping with Stella inside his church.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the charges, “That you Pastor Joseph Igwemon on the 15th day of October, 2018 at about 1200 hours in your church, Global Influence Ministry at No 16 Owosenj Street, off Mission Road did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by having carnal knowledge of one Stella George who is a chorister in your church having wedded her and her husband one Paul Nosakhare and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol II Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo State.

“That you Pastor Joseph Igwemon on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid Magisterial district did abduct one Mrs. Stella George by keeping her in your house for months knowing that she is married and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 361 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol II Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo State.”

Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Isi Ukhun Iyoha, granted the Pastor bail in the sum of N200, 000 and a surety in like sum who must be again fully employed.

The case was adjourned to November 29, 2018 for definite hearing.

