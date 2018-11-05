Pastor whose s€x video went viral relocates church over threats

Nigerian Pastor, Chris Omatsola whose s*x tape with his female church member went viral some months ago, has been forced to relocate his church following threats that trailed after the clip.

A visit to his churches at Lekki and Ajah areas of Lagos on Sunday, revealed that nobody turned up for worship as it was gathered that the new location of his ministry was only known to core members.

Recall that we reported that the Presiding Pastor of Zionwealth of Life Assembly in the Lekki area of Lagos State, Apostle Chris Omatsola, and his former lover, Tamaratokoni Okpe, clashed over a sex video that was leaked on the Internet.

While Okpe, who hails from Delta State, accused the Nigerian Pastor of releasing the video to force her into marriage with him, the cleric told PUNCH Metro that the video was leaked to blackmail him.

Okpe, in her account of the incident, said the pastor had threatened to leak the video after she quit the relationship.

She said,

“I met Apostle Chris Kevwe Omatsola, the founder and pastor of Zionwealth of Life Assembly (Zola) in Lekki, Lagos, and we started dating in February 2018. It quickly escalated to a sexual relationship and when we had sex the first time, he told me that we should make it right by getting married. We continued our romance and one of the things we did together was recording videos and taking pictures of our intimacy.

“I informed my mum about a guy coming for my hand in marriage and she said she was going to pray about it. Everything was rosy until he became violent and constantly beat me up till I bled. He came begging after each episode and I forgave him.”

“In August, I called off the relationship and I was surprised that he accepted it in good faith initially, given his penchant for violence.

“Sometime in August, he asked that we meet to talk on platonic grounds. During the meeting, he became hostile when he realised that I was no longer interested in him. He also refused to drop me off at home. He beat me up, seized my phone, forced me to unlock it and retrieved contacts from it just to track who I was seeing.

“That was the final straw for me; so I never saw him again till September when he showed up at my place, crying and begging. I refused to fall for his tricks and there was no further communication from both sides till sometime early October when he apologised again.

“On October 13, he contacted me with an anonymous number via WhatsApp with pictures, videos and threat messages, saying if I did not come back to him, he was going to release everything,” she added.

“He said now that my pictures and videos were out there, no man would want to look my way again; that it was best we got married.

“After the arrest, in the presence of his dad, he confessed to releasing the pictures and video. He apologised to me, my family, his family and the public. This was recorded on October 19, 2018, and I am in possession of the video. He even accepted to pay damages,” she said.

“I was wrong to have been involved in premarital sex with a pastor. I was wrong to have allowed him persuade me to record our intimate moments. I have been fielding questions from my colleagues. I hope that this will pass soon,”

she added.

However on his own part, the Nigerian Pastor said his former lover was out to fleece him, adding that he could not have posted the sex video since he had his reputation to protect. He added that a second video of him confessing to posting the sex video was done under duress.