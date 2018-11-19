Patience Ozokwor says weavons & wigs are dedicated to shrines in India, Daddy Freeze reacts

Popular OAP, Daddy Freeze, has written an open letter to born-again actress, Patience Ozokwor, who says that weavons and wigs are dedicated to shrines in India.

Ozokwor who attributed the increasing rate of madness to the use of wigs, said that “If you have repented and you have not changed your wardrobe, you still have a long way to go.”

While reacting to the viral comments by the veteran actress, controversial Lagos OAP and leader of the Free the Sheeple Movement, Daddy Feeze, took to his Instagram page to write an open letter to Patience, saying that he finds her comments hyprocrital.

Read Daddy Freeze’s open letter below;

“Dear Aunty Patience,

Please do not find this letter insulting, as that is not my intention, rather I’m seeking to clarify unattested fallacies that have germinated into full blown Christian doctrines and I hold you in high esteem, as you remain one of my favorite Nollywood actresses.

However, due to the paucity of genuine pastors in Nigeria, most of us were schooled in both error and ignorance.

I was once a victim myself, before I became enlightened in both spirit and scripture. I once allowed someone whom today I find unfit to wash my car, guide me in matters of the spirit.

I was lead in delusion, ensuing from the amalgamation of the deficit in my pastor’s understanding and the plethora of his greed.

God called me to rescue Nigeria from unscholarly teachers bereft of the spirit of God. –

I find it hypocritical (pardon my use of the word, but I lack a better appellation to aptly portray what our faith has become), when Christians say things like: “weaves are dedicated to shrines”. Can you guarantee that the car you are driving and the clothes you are wearing were not dedicated to shrines? Are they from ‘christian’ sources?

If you understand the sign language of the occult like I do, you will realize that many banks, cosmetic, food, beverage and automotive conglomerates are deep in occultism, with their products dedicated to shrines. So if you stop wearing weaves are you going to also stop using toothpaste or bathing with soap as well?

As long as we continue being lazy Christians seeking blessings, these pagan shrines will continue to feed us.

Here is another angle, you stopped wearing weaves and closed your hair salon, but you are going to celebrate the birthday of Nimród on the 25th of December, a birthdate he shares with almost every single sun deity, and worship ‘Jesus’ on Sunday, the day of the worship of the sun god?

Then you will proceed to celebrate the resurrection of ‘Jesus’ on the day dedicated to the Babylonian goddess ‘Ishtar’, coincidentally aligning with ‘Eostre’ a goddess of the Saxons in honor of whom sacrifices were offered.”