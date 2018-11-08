Uncategorized

Paul Okoye praise his wife, Anita as she turns 30

Wife of singer, Paul Okoye, Anita is 30 years old today. Paul has now gone on IG to pen down a birthday message to celebrate the mother of his 3 kids.

He flattered her describing his wife who he got married to in 2014, as one who is truly a blessing in disguise;

“Happy lovely and a massive 30th birthday to my lovely wife @anita_okoye A.k.a #mamaejima#ifunanya #beautifulonyinye #nkenjikeke you are truly a blessing in disguise may God bless your new age. love love love you plenty. you are my everything. there’s no one like you”




Tags

