Paul Okoye praise his wife, Anita as she turns 30

Wife of singer, Paul Okoye, Anita is 30 years old today. Paul has now gone on IG to pen down a birthday message to celebrate the mother of his 3 kids.

He flattered her describing his wife who he got married to in 2014, as one who is truly a blessing in disguise;

“Happy lovely and a massive 30th birthday to my lovely wife @anita_okoye A.k.a #mamaejima#ifunanya #beautifulonyinye #nkenjikeke you are truly a blessing in disguise may God bless your new age. love love love you plenty. you are my everything. there’s no one like you”