Paul Okoye slammed for shading brother, Peter’s wife, Lola Omotayo

Some followers were not quite happy after singer, Paul Okoye took to his page to shade his twin brother, Peter Okoye’s wife.

Lola Omotayo had celebrated the estranged twins in an Instagram post yesterday where she wrote,

Peter and Paul dem be one no be two. Happy Birthday guys! I am lost for words when it comes to your matter. I pray the Almighty God continues to guide and protect you. I pray that our father in heaven speaks to you individually and softens your hearts. I celebrate you today. I love you two. You are both legends. You are blessed. Your children adore you. We all adore you. God bless you today and everyday. Peter and Paul dem be one no be two. Happy Birthday! @peterpsquare @rudeboypsquare

Not long after her post, Paul Okoye, who was clearly not moved by the wordings, took to his own page and wrote,

Beware of people who preach love outside and inside,plant evil seeds…May God soften their wickedness

Some of his followers were definitely not happy and felt he was shading Peter’s wife and slammed him – he later deleted the post.

This is coming not long after Peter paid tribute to Lola saying she is part of their (P square’s) success story.

See some reactions from some of Paul’s followers who were not so happy with his post,