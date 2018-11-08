News Feed

Paul Okoye’s Wife Anita Celebrates 30th Birthday With Dazzling Photos

Anita, the wife of Paul Okoye of default group Psquare, is 30 today. She shared dazzling photos and penned down a message that details her journey and achievements in life. Her husband also took to social media to celebrate her with a sweet note and a photo of her.

See his note:

‘Happy lovely and a massive 30th birthday to my lovely wife @anita_okoye 🎂❤️🍾A.k.a #mamaejima#ifunanya #beautifulonyinye #nkenjikeke❤️ you are truly a blessing in disguise 🙏 may God bless your new age 😍 love❤️love❤️love you plenty ❤️you are my everything 🎵🎶 there’s no one like you😍

See Anita’s powerful message after the photo

“I’m 30! Wow! I have much to be grateful for…God has allowed me to achieve so much…He allowed me to complete my law degree, blessed me with my husband and our three healthy children…I am still pinching myself every time I look at my kids #RainbowBabies #ThankYouLord. He blessed me with courage to become an author #TheABCsOfAfrica and start new amazing projects…some are still marinating and cooking 😉 #Shh #GreatThingsTakeTime #TheCashewAppleProject

My internal journey to 30 is where I’m the most proud…learning to grow from being a people pleaser to making choices for the greater good, despite risking being misunderstood. In my 20’s, I learned that setbacks are just detours that help you reach excellence if you are brave enough to face them. I learned to focus on being a better person every day by facing my mistakes as well as building my strengths and sharing my gifts. I learned that making a difference starts with being true to yourself.”

There’s a really great quote that comes to mind as I reflect on my journey and here it is: “I used to walk into a room full of people and wonder if they liked me. Now I look around and wonder if I like them.” Cheers to determination, fearlessness and authenticity. Cheers to being true. Cheers to growing. Cheers to love. Cheers to family and friends. Cheers to THIRTY! #ThankGod #ForeverGrateful #AnitaXXX #GrownFolks #AnitaOkoyeAt30”

