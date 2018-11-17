Paul Pogba hangs out with Davido, Lionel Messi in Dubai (Photos)

Manchester United star Paul Pogba hanged out relaxed with Barcelona icon Lionel Messi and Nigerian Afro beats singer Davido.

The 25-year-old French international is currently injured and pulled out of Les Bleus team for the UEFA Nations League clash against the Netherlands.

Davido appears to be familiar with Pogba’s family as he had also in August jammed with Paul’s twin brother, Mathias at a party.

It was not clear what Paul Pogba and Davido discussed during their rendezvous. But Pogba, who is also a singer, did a small video with Davido, that has been trending.

Pogba suffered the injury during their 2-1 win away from home against Italian Serie A giants Juventus and subsequently missed the derby against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

He is now recovering from the injury in Dubai and could not help France as they lost 2-o to the Netherlands at the Stadion Feijenoord.

According to several photographs that have surfaced on social media, Pogba met with Davido who was in Dubai for a One Africa Music festival.

Pogba also ran into Barcelona superstar Messi who was with his wife at the Salt Bae’s Turkish steakhouse.

The French man spoke with Davido in English which he understands very well and spoke Spanish with Messi and his wife Antonella Rocuzzo.

Pogba has been linked with a move to Barcelona during the summer transfer window and beyond and his appearance with Messi has only heightened the conversation.

Here are Pogba and Davido in a video tweeted by Man United in Pidgin