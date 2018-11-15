Paying salaries has become possible since I left APC – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has revealed that he can now pay workers salaries, since he decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, who left the ruling party for the opposition party, a few months ago, made this revelation, while swearing in nine commissioners in Benue state capital, Makurdi.

Ortom noted that this became possible because there’s no longer ‘godfatherism’ under his watch, and that he’s a Free man now.

He said:

“There is no godfatherism again in Benue under my watch. That is why you can see that since I detached myself from godfather, even salary I have been able to pay as at when due.”