Trending

Paying salaries has become possible since I left APC – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has revealed that he can now pay workers salaries, since he decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, who left the ruling party for the opposition party, a few months ago, made this revelation, while swearing in nine commissioners in Benue state capital, Makurdi.
Ortom noted that this became possible because there’s no longer ‘godfatherism’ under his watch, and that he’s a Free man now.
He said:
“There is no godfatherism again in Benue under my watch. That is why you can see that since I detached myself from godfather, even salary I have been able to pay as at when due.”
“I’m seeking for other ways in offsetting the remaining arrears of salaries. Since I left APC, I have been paying salaries. In APC, godfathers will not allow me but now I’m a free man.”

You may also like

“The Bible is seemingly daft” – Lady on twitter reveals & gives her reason

Tribal Bigotry: Did Peter Obi really deport non- Anambra indigenes in 2011???

Buhari didn’t say 40m Nigerians are mad – presidency

Vskit being invited for a key speech in AfricaCom video forum 2018

The Journey of TECNO Camon Series and the projection of the Next Camon device

Nigerian university graduate rocks cement sack to celebrate his graduation (Photos)

9-month-old baby dies after alleged rape by caretaker’s husband

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th November

Nigerian Ladies seen hustling to take pictures with social media sensation Mr. Spell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *