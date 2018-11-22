PDP accuses Buhari/APC of plotting to take control of Akwa Ibom by force

The Peoples Democratic Party has raised an alarm that the Muhammadu Buhari presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have plans to ‘ forcefully’ take control of Akwa Ibom state. This comes, following reports of the invasion of the State’s House of Assembly by the police on Wednesday.

The PDP also noted that the ruling party must take responsibility for any breakdown of law and order in Akwa-Ibom Ibom state, following its decision to cause mayhem and bloodletting in such a peaceful state.

The opposition party also accused the Buhari Campaign Organization and APC leaders, of using violent images and outright threats of war in Akwa-Ibom.

See full statement

Text Of Press Conference By the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over Plots by the failed Muhammadu Buhari Presidency and his discredited APC to Cause Mayhem and Forcefully Take Over Control of Akwa-Ibom State.

We invite Nigerians to note the looming danger, imminent violence and breakdown of law and order in Akwa-Ibom state as well as other states following attempts by President Buhari and the APC to forcefully take over control of these states.

Two weeks ago, the PDP had cautioned the Buhari Presidency and the APC on their exposed plot to instigate confusion & violence in Bayelsa state by destabilizing the security architecture and foist a siege mentality on the entire oil rich south-south region.

Nigerians are also witnesses to volatile outbursts by the Buhari Campaign Organization and APC leaders and their use of violent images and outright threats of war in Akwa-Ibom state.

It is now clear that the statement is an approved prelude of a pre-meditated plot by the Buhari Presidency and the APC to initiate, facilitate and superintend a mayhem and bloodletting in the peaceful and developing Akwa-Ibom

We therefore charge Buhari and the APC to be ready to take full responsibility for any breakdown of law and order as direct consequences of the people’s resistance to their plot to forcefully take over control of Akwa-Ibom or any of the PDP-controlled states.