PDP charges interpol and NIA to track Oshiomhole, who’s on the run

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) has charged the National Intelligence Agency and Interpol to track down the National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

According to the opposition party, the Nat chairman of the ruling party, is now on the run, after being arrested and grilled by the Department of Security Services (DSS) for corruption allegations.

The PDP in a statement on Thursday evening said, the ‘swift’ flight by the former Edo state governor, is suspicious and a confirmation that the president, Muhammadu Buhari his covering him from being investigated.

We charge the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and INTERPOL to help track down the factional National Chairman of the discredited APC, Adams Oshiomhole, believed to be on the run outside the country since his reported interrogation by the DSS over alleged corruption.

Mr. Oshiomhole’s swift flight out of the country, at the heat of investigation, is suspect & goes to confirm allegations that the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency is shielding him from prosecution for fear that his investigation would implicate certain interests at the Presidency and the APC.

It is ludicrous that the APC, in its lying proclivities, believes that by dismissing Oshiomhole’s arrest as a rumour and aiding him to momentarily flee the country, it would succeed in getting him off the DSS hook as well as sweeping the matter out of public discourse.

Nigerians are already aware that Oshiomhole has not denied his investigation including his reported confession that the Buhari Presidency was in the loop of all his actions.

We therefore demand that the APC and the Buhari Presidency must immediately produce Adams Oshiomhole to face investigation and prosecution in our courts.