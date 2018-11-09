Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

PDP Chieftain’s son, Ditan Okupe joins Buhari campaign team, says PDP must never be allowed to return to power

Son of People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Chieftain, Doyin Okupe, Ditan has joined President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign team.

According to Ditan, in his letter, the incumbent President is the best candidate for the position.

In the letter, which was made available on line by the director general of the president’s reelection campaign organization, Festus Keyamo, Ditan said Nigerians must do all they canto ensure PDP never comes back to power.

Ditan’s father, Okupe, an ex aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, is actively involved in the election bid of the opposition party’s standard bearer, Abubakar Atiku.

Take a look at letter below

