PDP reacts to Service chiefs being at Buhari’s ‘Next level’ Campaign





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is totally against any attempt by President Muhammadu Buhari to compromise the military by bringing them into his ‘next level’ campaign.

The opposition party in a statement on Monday said, it is ‘completely unacceptable and objectionable and sends a wrong signal to the public,’ to see these chiefs in Buhari’s campaign launch on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the PDP, Nigerians expect professionalism, neutrality and detachment of the institution of the military from politics, but it becomes disappointing to sew them, doing the opposite. PDP accused Buhari of being too desperate to win the 2019 presidential election, and such would use any means, including desecrating the military.

See statement below

We condemn unequivocally, attempts by President Muhammadu Buhari to politicize and compromise our military by dragging in Service Chiefs to attend and participate in his re-election campaign rally.

The participation of Service Chiefs in Buhari’s campaign rally tagged, “Next Level” is completely unacceptable and objectionable and sends a wrong signal to the public regarding the expected professionalism, neutrality and detachment of the institution of the military from politics.

We know that Buhari, in his desperation to rig and foist himself on the nation in the 2019 election, will stop at nothing in his attempt to compromise and desecrate our institutions, but doing so on the military is a clear invitation to crisis and derailment of our democracy.