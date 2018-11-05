Uncategorized

‘Pero’s breast’ causes commotion online over Annie, Pero, and Tuface’s viral reconciliation video

After the news the reconciliation of 2bba’s wife, Annie Idibia and his baby mama, Pero after a long beef went viral where the singer was seen crying, ‘Pero’s breast’ caught the attention of many Nigerians and they are reacting.

Pero who wore a mesh top and no bra, was condemned by some social media users while others complimented her for having such boobs after giving birth to 5 kids.

According to some, Tuface couldn’t resist the ‘state’ of the boobs, which was why he leaned on them.

Here are some comments from ‘Pero’s breast’ trend below;




