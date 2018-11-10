Peter Obi is a bigot: PDP Cautions El-Rufai to mind his business

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has reacted to a recent statement by the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.l, in which he called Peter Obi, it’s vice presidential candidate, a tribal bigot.

In its statement on the matter, the opposition party warned the governor not to bring anywhere near it, the kind of statement that led to a breakdown of peace in his state.

PDP also noted that, with that statement, Nigerians are now aware of those who carryout smear campaigns against Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate.

In the statement by the party on Saturday, PDP urged the Kaduna governor, to face the problems in his state and leave, its party alone.

See full statement below

El-rufai should not attempt to export the kind of inciting and inflammatory statements that have led to conflagration and bloodletting in his Kaduna state to our national political firmament.

From El -rufai’s comment, Nigerians now know those behind the series of smear campaigns and spurious allegations against our Presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku and his running mate, Peter Obi.

Instead of fixating on our party and the soaring popularity of our Presidential candidate, Atiku we expect El-lrufai to show remorse that he was part of those who brought in the Muhammadu Buhari administration, which has inflicted so much pain on Nigerians in the last 3 and 1/2;years.

We therefore advise El-rufai to face the myriad of problems he has caused in Kaduna state for which the people have resolved to vote him out and stop his attempt to further foul the nation’s political space by making comments capable of stoking religious and ethnic division.