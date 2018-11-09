Peter Obi is a tribal bigot – El-Rufai

Running mate to Alhaji Atiku, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Petr Obi, has been accused of being tribal bigot, who bundled Northerners from his state, during his time as governor of Anambra state.

According to some critics, Peter Obi marched Northerners, especially those involved in menial jobs, in trailer load back to their various states. Obi to many of hos critics, is a two-faced man, living differently from what he preaches.

Latest to lend a voice to criticisms against Obi, is Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai. El-Rufai while responding to a publication on social media said Peter Obi, while on national television said that the SSS was right to detain him for 48 hours in an hotel in 2014 on the grounds that he(El-Rufai)had no business being in Anambra State.

In his words: