Peter Obi responds to Kemi Adetiba after she narrated her horrifying experience at the Lagos airport

Yesterday, the producer and director King of Boys and the wedding party, Kemi Adetiba narrated her experience on her Twitter page. According to her, due to her firmness and resistance she was able to avoid the resilient staff of the airport who were bent on extorting money from her.

Vice Presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, has reacted to the thread shared by filmmaker Kemi Adetiba in which she accused customs officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, of harassment.

According to the filmmaker, she was disrespected by customs officers when their attempt to bully her and shake her down for money didn’t work.

Following her experience, Ms Adetiba lamented about the state of affairs in Nigeria and how corruption has eaten so deep.

In reply, Peter Obi apologised to her for her experience and suggested what can be done to make things better.

He wrote:

“Hello Kemi. Congratulations on your blockbuster film, #KingOfBoys. I’m sorry you went through that experience. I agree that things can be better. How? Press RESET on service reforms by retraining public servants to serve, rather than harass Nigerians and visitors”.

In reply, Kemi said:

“Thank you, Sir. Will look out for more of plans and strategies”.