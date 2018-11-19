News Feed

Peter Okoye’s Beautiful Wife And Cute Kids Dazzle In New Photos

Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the beautiful wife of Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has been seen in new photos with her kids and they look awesome.

In the breathtaking photos, the woman and her daughter are seen rocking matching outfits while the son stands with a black suit. 

The photos were shared online by Lola herself. The woman described the photos as being part of a “Mummy and me” series.

She captioned them thus: “Mummy and me series….with love from my family to yours. Have a great week my Insta-fam and always remember to spread love, it costs nothing!

“Stay positive always. “

See more photos below:

