Peter Okoye’s Wife, Lola Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message To Her Husband And His Twin, Paul

Peter and Paul Okoye, the brothers who formed the legendary P-Square group, are celebrating their birthday today.
The twin brothers, who were born on 18th November, 1981 turned 39 years old today. As expected, fans and celebrities alike sent them sweet birthday messages on social media.
Among those who sent them birthday messages was Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola who decided to pen down a heartfelt letter to the two men who have had a long standing problem between them.
She first shared the cute photo (seen below) of the pair posing together with their children.
She then wrote: “Peter and Paul dem be one no be two. Happy Birthday guys! I am lost for words when it comes to your matter.
“I pray the Almighty God continues to guide and protect you. I pray that our father in heaven speaks to you individually and softens your hearts. I celebrate you today. I love you two.
“You are both legends. You are blessed. Your children adore you. We all adore you. God bless you today and everyday. Peter and Paul dem be one no be two.
“Happy Birthday! @peterpsquare @rudeboypsquare”
