Peter Okoye’s Wife, Lola Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message To Her Husband And His Twin, Paul

Peter and Paul Okoye, the brothers who formed the legendary P-Square group, are celebrating their birthday today.

The twin brothers, who were born on 18th November, 1981 turned 39 years old today. As expected, fans and celebrities alike sent them sweet birthday messages on social media.

Among those who sent them birthday messages was Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola who decided to pen down a heartfelt letter to the two men who have had a long standing problem between them.

She first shared the cute photo (seen below) of the pair posing together with their children.