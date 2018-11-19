Photo Of 14-Year-Old Boy Who Bravely Escaped After Being Kidnapped While Fetching Water From River

According to a report by New Telegraph, the Niger State Child Right’s Agency has rescued a 14-yearold boy, Lucky Godwin, who was abducted with another boy by two men at Avuna River in Enugu State. Godwin said the two men came to the river where they were fetching water and forced them into their red bus and zoomed off.

It was learnt that Avuna River has become a den of kidnappers and people are afraid to send their children to fetch water, especially children between the ages of 10 and 16.

Godwin, who spoke with our correspondent at the weekend in the office of the agency in Minna, said he saw two strange men who came to the river with a red bus, thinking they had come to fetch water but only to find out that they were kidnappers when they commanded him and the other victim to enter their bus.

The Avuna River links five villages, making it look like a beach where a lot of people visit on a regular basis.

“I didn’t know where they were taking us to until they stopped over at a place called Bida (in Niger State). I opened the door and ran away. When they could not see me, they quickly zoomed off with the other boy in the bus.

I don’t know anywhere, and I don’t know where they have taken him to,” Godwin said. “I wasn’t sure where they are taking us, I never knew that we are in Niger State until I jumped down from the bus and met one Igbo man who took me to Child Right’s Agency for more interrogation,” the junior secondary school two student in Enugu said.

The Director-General, Child Right’s Agency, Mariam Kolo, said the victim was kidnapped alongside another boy who could not jump out from the bus when their kidnappers arrived Bida town.

She said: “The victim was brought to our office by one Igbo man living in Bida and after interrogation the agency found out that Godwin was living with his grandmother in Enugu State, while the biological mother lives in Jos, Plateau State.

“We have contacted the Igbo community in Niger State to assist us in tracing the victim’s mother in Jos so that we can unite the boy with his family.”

While admonishing parents to know the whereabouts of their children at any given time, Kolo said investigation was still ongoing.

