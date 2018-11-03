Photos From Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi & Femisoro Ajayi White Wedding

OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi & Talent Manager Femisoro Ajayi officially got married today.

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi looked stunning as she stepped out in her wedding gown.The on-air personality who is also a fashion entrepreneur and her soul-mate, talent manager Femisoro Ajayi had their traditional ceremony earlier today and they also had the church service where vows were exchanged and the couple said “I Do” to their marriage oath.

See more beautiful photos

Gbemi looked gorgeous in a white dress by April by Kunbi while the groom rocked a suit from Kimono Kollection.

Watch the video of her wedding gown