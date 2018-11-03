News Feed

Photos From Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi & Femisoro Ajayi White Wedding

OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi & Talent Manager Femisoro Ajayi officially got married today.

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi looked stunning as she stepped out in her  wedding gown.The on-air personality who is also a fashion entrepreneur and her soul-mate, talent manager Femisoro Ajayi had their traditional ceremony earlier today and they also had the church service where vows were exchanged and the couple said “I Do” to their marriage oath.

See more beautiful photos

Gbemi looked gorgeous in a white dress by April by Kunbi while the groom rocked a suit from Kimono Kollection.

Watch the video of her wedding gown

You may also like

Fayose Goes Shopping After Regaining Freedom From EFCC Custody

Prostitute throws man from third floor over refusal to pay for services rendered

Regina Daniels shows off cleavage, caught smoking in new photos

”Chioma, you are f**king lucky” Davido says as he shares a cute photo of himself

Little Girl, 2, Wins Halloween With Creepiest Costume

Slay Queen Dragged On Instagram For Allegedly Refusing To Pay For Clothes

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rape Accuser Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Allegation

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi rocks Hijab in new photos

David Beckham Speaks On Real Madrid Being In Crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *