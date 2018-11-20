Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s 61st birthday party was held much earlier at his Abuja home, and it was attended by family, friends and loved ones.

Goodluck Jonathan turned 61 today, however the surprise party was held yesterday for him. Here are photos from Goodluck Jonathan’s 61st birthday party below;

Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, former president of Nigeria, was born November 20, 1957 in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa State. His father, Lawrence Ebele Jonathan was a canoe- maker and his mother, Eunice Ayi Ebele Jonathan, is a retired farmer.