Media personality, Toke Makinwa who turned 34 lately threw a lavished birthday party which was attended by friends and families.

Celebrities seen in attendance include BBNaija’s host, Ebuka Uchendu, 2face Idii and Annie his wife, Tania Omotayo, Seyi Law and a host of others.

Toke Makinwa showed up for her big day in a lovely red gown and a blonde hair as she got swarmed by friends and guests at the event which held by the poolside.

See lovely photos from her 34th birthday party below;