Photos from Toke Makinwa’s star-studded 34th birthday party

Media personality Toke Makinwa is living the baby girl lifestyle! To celebrate her 34th birthday, she hosted friends and an array of celebrities.Toke looked stunning as she arrived at the venue of her birthday dinner. The blonde bombshell was clad in an overflowing red satin dress paired with gold heels and a studded clutch.The star who turned 34 on November 3rd, shared photos of the attendees who include Bovi, 2Baba and Annie Idibia, Banky W, Omawunmi, Tania Omotayo, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, SLK, Chigurl and many more famous faces.The venue had a black and gold decor, accentuated with gold chandeliers and flowers and a pool full of black and gold balloons.

See more photos below.

