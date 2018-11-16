Photos Of A Nigerian Senior Lawyer Who Wears Tattered Robe & Wig To Court Go Viral

A Facebook user identified as Michael Amos, has taken to the social media platform to share some photos of a senior lawyer who was spotted in court looking absolutely tattered in his robe.

The eyewitness who shared the photos of the lawyer online, revealed that it wouldn’t be the first time the lawyer will arrive in court dressed in a tattered wig and robe.

He posted the photos and wrote: “This is what a very Senior Lawyer wore to court. Heard Today was not the first day.

“I am bothered as to why a senior lawyer will be comfortable wearing a raggy wig and gown to court. This beats me.”

The identity of the legal practitioner or where in the country the photos were taken, were not ascertained by TORI News as at the time of filing this report.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria