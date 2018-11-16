News Feed

Photos Of A Nigerian Senior Lawyer Who Wears Tattered Robe & Wig To Court Go Viral

A Facebook user identified as Michael Amos, has taken to the social media platform to share some photos of a senior lawyer who was spotted in court looking absolutely tattered in his robe.

The eyewitness who shared the photos of the lawyer online, revealed that it wouldn’t be the first time the lawyer will arrive in court dressed in a tattered wig and robe.

He posted the photos and wrote: “This is what a very Senior Lawyer wore to court. Heard Today was not the first day.

“I am bothered as to why a senior lawyer will be comfortable wearing a raggy wig and gown to court. This beats me.”

The identity of the legal practitioner or where in the country the photos were taken, were not ascertained by TORI News as at the time of filing this report.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Kebbi: 100 Traders Lose N800m Goods To Fire

High Court Sacks Lawmaker Who Defected From PDP To APC

Kannywood Actress, Rahama Sadau Clears The Air On Romance With Akon

Heartbroken Lady Who Lost Her Fiance In Indonesian Plane Crash Appears In Wedding Photos Alone

Eko Atlantic City Replies Davido After He Made Damning Allegation Against Them

Aviation Security To Start Carrying Arms

Breaking News: Nigerian Governors Call For Emergency Meeting Over Minimum Wage

FG To Disengage School Teachers By December

Heartbreaking: Catholic Priest Dies In Fatal Crash After Marking 1 Year Of Priesthood (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *