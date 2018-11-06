Trending, Uncategorized

Photos of a truck driver who got married to his fiancée with his truck

A truck driver named Deshi Wutung Manaseh, got married to his fiancée, Patience, with his truck, on Saturday, in Plateau State.

The groom was all smiles as he and his elated lady rode in the truck after the wedding ceremony which was attended by family and friends.

Congratulations to the new couple.

PHOTOS BELOW:

Friends of the newly wedded truck driver and his bride, have already taken to social media to pen down congratulatory messages to him.

Emmanuel Yilchini wrote;

Congratulations to the number one young, educated tipper driver of Ptown Deshi Wutung Manaseh, aka Brazil and his bride on their wedding day. May God bless your new home.

Tongzum Barde wrote;

Congratulations to my friend and elder brother, Deshi Wutung Manaseh. May your new home come forth with good tidings and great blessings to humanity. Happy Married Life bro!

Dargak Paul wrote;

What a humble wedding of the year……Congratulation to Mr & Mrs. Deshi Wutung Manaseh.

