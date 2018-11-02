Photos of co-joined twins separated by Nigerian doctors

A team of Nigerian doctors successfully separated a pair of conjoined twins at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada.

The operation which took several hours was carried out by a medical team led by Nuhu Kwajafa of the Global Peace Initiatives, announced the joyful news via his Instagram account @nuhukwaj on Tuesday.

He wrote:

“We wish to express our profound gratitude, as we say a massive thank you to Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, for his kind hearted and extremely generous gesture to the successfully separated twins and their family…God bless you, Sir.”

Spokesman to the Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Hassan Turaki, however told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that the House of Representatives speaker , paid the medical bill or their parents.

Another one